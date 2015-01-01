Abstract

Safety is one of the major issues for the construction industry which is a dangerous sector with fatality statistics. There are thousands of construction accidents all over the world that are the direct result of hazardous activities and working conditions. Safety management systems and policies are the key elements in order to increase safety awareness, improve working conditions, reduce human suffering, provide safety climate and culture etc. In this context, the Zero Accident Vision (ZAV) is a new approach that is founded on the premise that all accidents may be avoided. This review explores relationships between ZAV and construction safety with the aim of fostering further research.

