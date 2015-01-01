Abstract

PURPOSE This study examined the national prevalence of cluster suicides among law enforcement personnel at the county level, the influence on future suicides and risk factors associated with clusters.



DESIGN/METHODOLOGY/APPROACH Law enforcement suicide data were obtained from The National Violent Death Reporting System (NVDRS) and categorized into: (1) cluster and (2) non-cluster suicides. Chi-square was used to compare differences between the two groups. Logistic regression was used to predict the probability of suicide risk factors in the groups.



FINDINGS 2,465 law enforcement suicides were listed in NVDRS between 2003-2018. 80 (9.4%) US counties had clusters, with 640 officers (25.7%) of officers as part of those clusters. Odds ratios for risk factors associated with the suicide cluster group were: mental health crisis (OR = 2.6, p = 0.026), age (OR = 1.01, p = 0.003), married (OR = 1.729, p=<0.001), military service (OR = 2.59, p=<0.001) and job problems (OR = 1.70, p = 0.05). Research limitations/implications This study suggests that cluster suicides occur in law enforcement. The study is primarily descriptive and limited by the different numbers of contributing states in the NVDRS database through the years. Practical implications This study suggests that clusters occur in law enforcement and that they can impact future suicides. It is important for law enforcement organizations to recognize the potential for suicide clusters.



ORIGINALITY/VALUE This study is among the first to empirically examine suicide clusters in law enforcement.

