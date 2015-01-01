CONTACT US: Contact info
Hadi F, Agah E, Tavanbakhsh S, Mirsepassi Z, Mousavi SV, Talachi N, Tafakhori A, Aghamollaii V. Neurol. Sci. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Sleep disturbances are common non-motor symptoms of Parkinson's disease (PD). We aimed to compare the safety and efficacy of trazodone with melatonin and clonazepam in patients with PD and sleep complaints.
Clinical trial; Clonazepam; Melatonin; Parkinson’s disease; Sleep; Trazodone