Hadi F, Agah E, Tavanbakhsh S, Mirsepassi Z, Mousavi SV, Talachi N, Tafakhori A, Aghamollaii V. Neurol. Sci. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2022, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)

10.1007/s10072-022-06188-4

unavailable

Sleep disturbances are common non-motor symptoms of Parkinson's disease (PD). We aimed to compare the safety and efficacy of trazodone with melatonin and clonazepam in patients with PD and sleep complaints.


Clinical trial; Clonazepam; Melatonin; Parkinson’s disease; Sleep; Trazodone

