Abstract

Nowadays, the transport industry plays an important role in human well-being and the functioning of any settlement. Transport systems are involved in almost all areas of production and services. Therefore, any failure in its operation can lead to significant material costs. One of the most important such systems is "driver - vehicle - road - environment". It should be noted, that the main link in it is "driver". The correctness and duration of decision-making in different road situations depend on the driver's functional state. This directly affects the level of traffic safety. Consequently, the tasks of modern transport research are the introduction of methods of the vehicle driver's conditions monitoring and the detection of his fatigue in its early stages. That's why the actuality of studying the human operator role in the transport process and the creation of modern means of driving assistance are increasing now.

Language: en