Sotnikova A, Francke A. Transp. Technol. 2020; 2020(1): 73-82.

(Copyright © 2020, Lviv Polytechnic National University)

10.23939/tt2020.01.073

unavailable

Due to the active popularization of sustainable urban mobility principles, there is an increase in the share of bicycle traffic in the overall modal split. The pedestrians are getting used to the fact that the cyclist is a full member of the traffic and has his/her own separate space. The concequence of this is cyclist and pedestrian flows conflicts. The article analyses the results of field research of cycling and pedestrian traffic volume. The permissible number of conflicts between them is defined, which makes it possible to understand the principles of combination or separation of flows in space. Based on the results obtained, recommendations for the design and arrangement of cycling and pedestrian infrastructure are provided.


