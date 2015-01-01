SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Rico CLV, Borrero CLC. Ann. Geriatr. Med. Res. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2022, Korean Geriatrics Society)

DOI

10.4235/agmr.22.0016

PMID

35673944

Abstract

Fear of falling is a geriatric condition that must be understood from both a clinical perspective and from the environment in which older adults live. This review aimed to describe the scientific evidence reported in the last five years regarding the fear of falling in older adults and its relationship with environmental factors. The relationships between fear of falling and environmental factors are mainly evidenced in the built environment. Older adults with a fear of falling are described as perceiving the built environment as dangerous when they do not meet the requirements of safety, accessibility, and comfort; they also report the importance of living in communities with controlled crime levels and available social support for older adults to improve their insecurity and feelings of vulnerability.


Language: en

Keywords

Environment; Older adults; Fear of falling; Healthy aging

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print