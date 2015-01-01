Abstract

Delinquent offenses among adolescents is an important public health concern worldwide and has been increasing at an alarming rate in India. The study aimed to assess the prevalence and pattern of delinquency among justice-involved adolescent (JIA) males and determine the associated socio-demographic factors. This cross-sectional study was carried out during the year 2016 to 2019 among 178 male inmates (aged 10-18 years) of an observation home situated at Berhampur city in the state of Odisha, India. More than half (52.8%) of the JIA males committed overt delinquent acts and 47.2% committed covert delinquent acts. Drug trafficking (34.5%) tops the list among different covert delinquent acts followed by stealing things (33.3%) whereas rape (62.8%) was the most frequently committed overt delinquent act followed by murder (25%).



RESULTS of the multivariate analysis revealed that older age {adjusted odds ratio (aOR): 4.05; 95% CI [1.73, 9.51]}, lower education status of mother (aOR: 2.81; 95% CI [1.09, 7.22]), single parenthood (aOR: 4.58; 95% CI [1.27, 16.58]), and non-supportive parenting (aOR: 3.13, 95% CI [1.44, 6.80]) were significantly associated with overt delinquency in JIA males. The prevalence of overt delinquency among JIA males was high. Interventional measures incorporating these determinants should be designed to address overt delinquency in this population.

