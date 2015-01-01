Abstract

BACKGROUND: Hospital-based child protection teams play an important role in the multidisciplinary assessment, treatment, care, and rehabilitation of abused children and their families. However, the process by which these teams are built and promoted has not been explored adequately in the literature.



PURPOSE: This study was developed to examine the process used to promote child protection team case management and to evaluate the related results.



METHODS: An action research model was adopted in this study. The participants and the investigator were members of a child protection team at a medical center in southern Taiwan. Qualitative and quantitative assessments were used to identify problems related to organizational structure, intervention procedures, and evaluation effectiveness. Thereafter, the study program was implemented, and the results were evaluated. Content analysis of the qualitative data, including transcribed interviews with external benchmark members and members of the hospital's team and text entries from the investigator's reflective journal, was conducted. Quantitative data, including monitoring indicators for team case management, were analyzed using descriptive statistics.



RESULTS: Three important concepts emerged related to changes in the promotion of case management by hospital child protection teams. These included formulation of a team operation model through visits to benchmark hospitals, establishment of the case management and monitoring mechanism based on team consensus, and expansion of collaboration with external agencies through the establishment of a child and adolescent protection medical regional integration center. The results of the promotion process were affected by factors that included member willingness, teamwork, hospital support, and national policy.



CONCLUSIONS/IMPLICATIONS FOR PRACTICE: Use of the hospital child protection team case management model developed in this study was shown to facilitate the provision of consultation services, integrate the opinions and resources of experts from various fields, and allow the timely provision of acute care, follow-up family environment support, and social resources required by children and their family members. These measures help prevent the reoccurrence of child abuse and enable children to grow up healthily and free from violence.

