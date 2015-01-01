SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Bae SW, Lee MY. J. Occup. Environ. Med. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2022, Lippincott Williams and Wilkins)

10.1097/JOM.0000000000002556

35673265

OBJECTIVE: This study aimed to investigate the status of work-related traumatic brain injury (wrTBI) in Korea between 2010-2019.

METHODS: This study used Korea Workers' Compensation Insurance data and the sample comprised workers who claimed compensation for wrTBI from 2010-2019. The annual incidence of wrTBI was calculated as the rate per 100,000 workers. Time trends over the 10-year period were assessed using Poisson regression.

RESULTS: The mean incidence of wrTBI was 28.4/100,000. Regarding the incidence rate of wrTBI by severity, mild TBI and moderate-to-severe TBI were 12.9/100,000, and 15.5/100,000, respectively. The incidence of mild TBI among workers was higher in 2010, but moderate-to-severe TBI was higher after 2011.

CONCLUSIONS: Our findings highlight the need for providing information on mild TBI to workers as part of occupational safety and health education.


