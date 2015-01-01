Abstract

OBJECTIVE: This study aimed to investigate the status of work-related traumatic brain injury (wrTBI) in Korea between 2010-2019.



METHODS: This study used Korea Workers' Compensation Insurance data and the sample comprised workers who claimed compensation for wrTBI from 2010-2019. The annual incidence of wrTBI was calculated as the rate per 100,000 workers. Time trends over the 10-year period were assessed using Poisson regression.



RESULTS: The mean incidence of wrTBI was 28.4/100,000. Regarding the incidence rate of wrTBI by severity, mild TBI and moderate-to-severe TBI were 12.9/100,000, and 15.5/100,000, respectively. The incidence of mild TBI among workers was higher in 2010, but moderate-to-severe TBI was higher after 2011.



CONCLUSIONS: Our findings highlight the need for providing information on mild TBI to workers as part of occupational safety and health education.

Language: en