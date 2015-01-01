Abstract

School nurses may encounter a variety of poisoning and overdose scenarios in the school setting. Younger students are more likely to experience unintentional exposures that are usually lower in toxicity, with the risk for harm increasing with age for reasons including substance abuse, self-harm, and exposure to more toxic ingestants. Poison Control Centers are uniquely qualified to assist public and health professionals, including school nurses, with poisoning and overdose incidents and are available 24 hours per day. This article is Part 3 of a series of three articles and focuses on poisonings related to environmental hazards that may be found in the school setting. Information includes expected clinical effects, potential for serious injury, and a reasonable approach to manage exposures for the following substances of potential harm: disinfectants and cleaners, lab accidents and other hazardous material incidents, poisonous mushrooms, and plants differentiating between poisonous, minimally toxic, and nontoxic plants.

