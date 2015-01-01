Abstract

In recent years, the annual number of child deaths due to child abuse has been around 50 per year in Japan. On the other hand, the actual situation of dangerous physical abuse cases such as abuse with residual has not been clarified. Therefore, this study investigated children with trauma suspected of being physically abused, using the health insurance claims data of Japan. There were cases with trauma which are likely to have sequelae. Since this study used the sampling data, there is a high possibility that there will be a considerable number of cases of high-risk abuse.

Language: en