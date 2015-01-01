SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Melo TQ, Aquino DMF, Peixoto AMCL, Lisboa JL, Ferreira RC, Zarzar PMPA, Colares V, Laureano FGBB, Santos CFBF, Vieira SCM, Menezes VA. Subst. Use Misuse 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2022, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

DOI

10.1080/10826084.2022.2083169

PMID

35673802

Abstract

OBJECTIVE: To evaluate the association between suicidal behaviors and binge drinking among Brazilian adolescents.

METHODS: A cross-sectional study was conducted with 2,476 students 14 to 19 years of age from 26 public high schools in the city of Olinda, Brazil. Data collection occurred between March and June 2018 through the self-administered Youth Risk Behavior Survey. Descriptive analysis and Poisson regression (p < 0.05, 95%CI) were performed.

RESULTS: The prevalence of suicidal ideation, planning and attempt in the previous 12 months was 23.7%, 17.4% and 13.5%, respectively. Suicidal ideation was associated with binge drinking one to two days (PR:1.053, 95%CI:1.011-1.096) and ≥ three days in the previous 30 days (PR:1.069, 95%CI:1.016-1.125), sadness/hopelessness in the previous 12 months (PR:1.313, 95%CI:1.267-1.360), a report of family physical aggression in the previous 12 months (PR:1.111, 95%CI:1.068-1.155), the female sex (PR:1.082, 95%CI:1.049-1.115) and a non-nuclear family (PR:1.037, 95%CI:1.004-1.071). Suicidal planning was associated with sadness/hopelessness in the previous 12 months (PR:1.257, 95%CI:1.214-1.302), report of family physical aggression in the previous 12 months (PR:1.110, 95%CI:1.065-1.156) and the female sex (PR:1.072, 95%CI:1.041-1.104). Suicide attempt was associated with binge drinking ≥ three days in the previous 30 days (PR:1.062, 95%CI:1.008-1.119), sadness/hopelessness in the previous 12 months (PR:1.202, 95%CI:1.161-1.244), report of family physical aggression in the previous 12 months (PR:1.105, 95%CI:1.060-1.153) and the female sex (PR:1.064, 95%CI:1.034-1.095). The Catholic (PR:0.938, 95%CI:0.899-0.979; PR:0.925, 95%CI:0.888-0.9865; PR:0.937, 95%CI:0.899-0.977) and Evangelical (PR:0.956, 95%CI:0.922-0.992; PR:0.954, 95%CI:0.919-0.991) religions acted as a possible protective factor against suicidal behaviors.

CONCLUSIONS: Suicidal ideation and attempt were associated with binge drinking.


Language: en

Keywords

suicide; Suicidal ideation; religion; adolescent behavior; binge drinking

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print