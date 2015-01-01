Abstract

OBJECTIVE: To evaluate the association between suicidal behaviors and binge drinking among Brazilian adolescents.



METHODS: A cross-sectional study was conducted with 2,476 students 14 to 19 years of age from 26 public high schools in the city of Olinda, Brazil. Data collection occurred between March and June 2018 through the self-administered Youth Risk Behavior Survey. Descriptive analysis and Poisson regression (p < 0.05, 95%CI) were performed.



RESULTS: The prevalence of suicidal ideation, planning and attempt in the previous 12 months was 23.7%, 17.4% and 13.5%, respectively. Suicidal ideation was associated with binge drinking one to two days (PR:1.053, 95%CI:1.011-1.096) and ≥ three days in the previous 30 days (PR:1.069, 95%CI:1.016-1.125), sadness/hopelessness in the previous 12 months (PR:1.313, 95%CI:1.267-1.360), a report of family physical aggression in the previous 12 months (PR:1.111, 95%CI:1.068-1.155), the female sex (PR:1.082, 95%CI:1.049-1.115) and a non-nuclear family (PR:1.037, 95%CI:1.004-1.071). Suicidal planning was associated with sadness/hopelessness in the previous 12 months (PR:1.257, 95%CI:1.214-1.302), report of family physical aggression in the previous 12 months (PR:1.110, 95%CI:1.065-1.156) and the female sex (PR:1.072, 95%CI:1.041-1.104). Suicide attempt was associated with binge drinking ≥ three days in the previous 30 days (PR:1.062, 95%CI:1.008-1.119), sadness/hopelessness in the previous 12 months (PR:1.202, 95%CI:1.161-1.244), report of family physical aggression in the previous 12 months (PR:1.105, 95%CI:1.060-1.153) and the female sex (PR:1.064, 95%CI:1.034-1.095). The Catholic (PR:0.938, 95%CI:0.899-0.979; PR:0.925, 95%CI:0.888-0.9865; PR:0.937, 95%CI:0.899-0.977) and Evangelical (PR:0.956, 95%CI:0.922-0.992; PR:0.954, 95%CI:0.919-0.991) religions acted as a possible protective factor against suicidal behaviors.



CONCLUSIONS: Suicidal ideation and attempt were associated with binge drinking.

