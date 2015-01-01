SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Liang X. Violence Against Women 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2022, SAGE Publishing)

10.1177/10778012221094064

35673759

This study contributes to the marriage trafficking literature by highlighting its demand, unique forms of exploitation, and conducive context through a qualitative study in China-Vietnam border areas. The findings indicate: (a) local demand for marriage constitutes a premise for the emergence and development of a marriage trafficking market, (b) three forms of exploitation distinguish marriage trafficking from other trafficking forms; (c) the local contexts conducive to the formation and facilitation of marriage trafficking also impede trafficked women's agency. In-depth interviews were conducted with marriage trafficked women who have not exited the trafficking situations, and with key local social network actors in the trafficking areas.


China–Vietnam border; conducive context; exploitation; forced marriage; marriage trafficking

