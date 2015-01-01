|
Citation
Di Trana A, Pichini S, Pacifici R, Giorgetti R, Busardò FP. Front. Psychiatry 2022; 13: e858234.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2022, Frontiers Media)
DOI
PMID
unavailable
Abstract
The new psychoactive substances (NPS) phenomenon was initially observed as a response of the illicit market to the international ban on classic drugs of abuse, with the peculiarity of a continuous release of new uncontrolled compounds exerting psychotropic effects which in some cases resulted more potent or longer lasting than those of classic abused substances (1). To date, more than 1,100 NPS have been characterized, mainly new synthetic cathinones and new synthetic cannabinoids, even if the most recent emerging trend has been that of new synthetic opioids (NSOs) (2-4).
