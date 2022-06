Abstract

Technology is increasingly used by perpetrators of domestic violence to control, coerce, abuse, harass and stalk victim-survivors. Though 'spaceless'--not bound by geography--there are particular ways that place and space shape the impacts of and risks associated with this violence.



This paper examines the impact of technology-facilitated violence on victim-survivors of intimate partner violence in regional, rural or remote areas of Australia (New South Wales, Victoria and Queensland) who are socially or geographically isolated.

Language: en