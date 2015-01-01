|
Citation
|
Ambrens M, van Schooten KS, Lung T, Clemson L, Close JCT, Howard K, Lord SR, Zijlstra GAR, Tiedemann A, Valenzuela T, Vandelanotte C, Chow J, McInerney G, Miles L, Woodbury A, Delbaere K. Age Ageing 2022; 51(6): afac130.
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: globally, falls and fall-related injuries are the leading cause of injury-related morbidity and mortality in older people. In our ageing society healthcare costs are increasing, therefore programmes that reduce falls and are considered value for money are needed.
OBJECTIVE: to complete an economic evaluation of an e-Health balance exercise programme that reduced falls and injurious falls in community-dwelling older people compared to usual care from a health and community-care funder perspective.
DESIGN: a within-trial economic evaluation of an assessor-blinded randomised controlled trial with 2 years of follow-up. SETTING: StandingTall was delivered via tablet-computer at home to older community-dwelling people in Sydney, Australia. PARTICIPANTS: five hundred and three individuals aged 70+ years who were independent in activities of daily living, without cognitive impairment, progressive neurological disease or any other unstable or acute medical condition precluding exercise. MAIN OUTCOME MEASURES: cost-effectiveness was measured as the incremental cost per fall and per injurious fall prevented. Cost-utility was measured as the incremental cost per quality-adjusted life year (QALY) gained. MAIN RESULTS: the total average cost per patient for programme delivery and care resource cost was $8,321 (standard deviation [SD] 18,958) for intervention participants and $6,829 (SD 15,019) for control participants. The incremental cost per fall prevented was $4,785 and per injurious fall prevented was $6,585. The incremental cost per QALY gained was $58,039 (EQ5D-5L) and $110,698 (AQoL-6D).
CONCLUSION: this evaluation found that StandingTall has the potential to be cost-effective in specific subpopulations of older people, but not necessarily the whole older population. TRIAL REGISTRATION: ACTRN12615000138583.
Language: en