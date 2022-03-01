Abstract

AIM: To describe the development and divulgation of a website for the prevention of suicidal behavior and to analyze posted themes and access metrics.



METHOD: Mixed study developed from 2019 to 2020 on the "InspirAção" website. All user posts were collected from WordPress and subjected to thematic analysis. The access metrics were obtained by Google Analytics.



RESULTS: The development of the website contains systematically planned steps to meet international recommendations. In the initial six months of the site, there were 64,628 views and 18,161 sessions from different countries. The main themes posted by users were "Life and what gives it meaning", "Love, comfort and acceptance", "Self-knowledge, authenticity and transformation" and "Overcoming, altruism and transcendence".



CONCLUSIONS: "InspirAção" contains innovative features, incorporates protective factors and meets requirements for online and community suicide prevention.



The study was approved by the Research Ethics Committee (CAAE: 08563019.5.0000.5393).

Language: en