SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Yong YM, Wand AP. Australas. Psychiatry 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2022, Royal Australian and New Zealand College of Psychiatrists, Publisher SAGE Publishing)

DOI

10.1177/10398562221106687

PMID

35684969

Abstract

OBJECTIVES: This article examines the psychological effects of falls for older adults through the lens of identity and suggests these may be integrated in the assessment and management of older patients within acute care and rehabilitation settings post-fall. An illustrative vignette is described to demonstrate this approach.

CONCLUSION: Falls in older adults are complex phenomena which can lead to an identity threat, sometimes manifest as psychological symptoms and poor engagement in post-fall rehabilitation. A psychiatric formulation which incorporates an older person's self-identity and agency may inform interventions to address psychological and behavioural sequelae of falls.


Language: en

Keywords

falls; rehabilitation; psychological; geriatric; older persons

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print