Abstract

OBJECTIVES: To assess the impact of a short psychoeducation intervention for antisocial personality disorder on offending after randomization to treatment.



DESIGN: Multicentre, superiority, non-blinded randomized controlled trial. Random assignment was conducted in blocks of varying sizes at a central randomization centre. Participants were followed using national register data until 365 days after randomization, migration, or death, whichever occurred first. SETTING: Thirteen outpatient uptake areas in Denmark. PARTICIPANTS: Patients with antisocial personality disorder in treatment for substance use disorders were randomized to treatment as usual (TAU, n = 80) or Impulsive Lifestyle Counselling (ILC, n = 96). A total of 165 patients could be linked to criminal records (TAU, n = 74; ILC, n = 91). INTERVENTION: ILC is a brief psychoeducational program targeting antisocial behavior. The trial was conducted between January 2012 and June 2014. OUTCOMES: Number of criminal offences leading to convictions based on national registers.



RESULTS: The mean number of offences was 2.76 in the TAU group (95% Poisson confidence interval [CI] = 2.39, 3.16) and 1.87 in the ILC group (95% CI = 0.97, 1.43). Negative binomial regression was used to assess total number of convictions, as well as convictions for violent, property, driving under the influence, and drug-related crimes. In both adjusted and unadjusted analyses, random assignment to ILC was associated with a lower number of total offences (incidence rate risk ratio [IRR] = 0.43, p = .013; adjusted IRR = 0.45, p < .001) and convictions related to violence (IRR = 0.19, p = .001 adjusted IRR = 0.19, p = .007) and property offences (unadjusted IRR = 0.30, p = 0.003, adjusted IRR = 0.42, p = 0.010). Differences between conditions were not significant for driving under the influence (unadjusted IRR = 0.49, p = .370; adjusted IRR = 0.53, p = .417) or drug offences (unadjusted IRR = 1.06, p = .907; adjusted IRR = 0.55, p = .223).



CONCLUSIONS: The ILC program shows promise in reducing offending behavior in people with comorbid substance use and antisocial personality disorder. TRIAL REGISTRATION: ISRCTN registry, ISRCTN67266318 , 15/10/2012.

