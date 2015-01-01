|
Le Port A, Seye M, Heckert J, Peterman A, Nganya Tchamwa A, Dione M, Fall AS, Hidrobo M. BMC Public Health 2022; 22(1): e1165.
(Copyright © 2022, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)
35689180
BACKGROUND: Edutainment aims to spread educational messages in an entertaining way, and often reaches large audiences. While studies increasingly report the impacts of edutainment interventions, there is limited context-specific evidence on the underlying processes and barriers to effective delivery, especially in rural areas. This article presents results from a process evaluation of a community-based edutainment intervention designed to improve knowledge, attitudes, and practices on gender-based violence (GBV), sexual and reproductive health (SRH), and maternal and child health. The intervention focused on the television series, C'est la Vie!, screened through biweekly film clubs in rural Senegal and included post-screening discussions and thematic workshops, meant to reinforce messages, increase knowledge, and change social norms. The objectives of this study were to assess intervention adaptation, implementation fidelity, participants' responsiveness or engagement, and series appropriateness.
Edutainment; Gender-based violence; Maternal and child health; Process evaluation; Senegal; Sexual and reproductive health