Finnie JW, Blumbergs PC. Childs Nerv. Syst. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2022, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)
35689145
BACKGROUND: Abusive head trauma (AHT), previously known as the shaken baby syndrome, is a severe and potentially fatal form of traumatic brain injury in infant children who have been shaken, and sometimes also sustained an additional head impact. The clinical and autopsy findings in AHT are not pathognomonic and, due to frequent obfuscation by perpetrators, the circumstances surrounding the alleged abuse are often unclear. The concept has evolved that the finding of the combination of subdural hemorrhage, brain injury, and retinal hemorrhages ("the triad") is the result of shaking of an infant ("shaken baby syndrome") and has led to the ongoing controversy whether shaking alone is able to generate sufficient force to produce these lesions.
Language: en
Abusive head trauma; Animal models; Neuropathologic changes; Pathogenetic mechanisms