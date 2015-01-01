SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Meekes WMA, Leemrijse CJ, Korevaar JC, Stanmore EK, van de Goor LIAM. Clin. Interv. Aging 2022; 17: 885-902.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2022, Dove Press)

DOI

10.2147/CIA.S354911

PMID

35686030

PMCID

PMC9171056

Abstract

PURPOSE: Limited information is available concerning primary care providers' encountered barriers and facilitators when implementing falls prevention and providing interventions in a real-life setting. This study aimed to identify barriers and facilitators when i) implementing a falls risk assessment strategy at GP practices and among community nurses and ii) providing evidence-based falls prevention interventions in a real-life setting to independently living, frail older people.

METHODS: A researcher's journal was maintained during the implementation of a falls risk assessment strategy, which entailed notes from informal conversations with GPs, practice nurses and community nurses. After implementation, two online focus groups with GPs, practice and community nurses, physio- and exercise therapists were conducted. Data were thematically analyzed.

RESULTS: Data were collected from 32 GPs, 13 practice nurses, eight community nurses, nine physiotherapists, and two exercise therapists. The GPs and nurses acknowledged that falls prevention is part of their job, meaningful, and that they have sufficient knowledge and skills to offer falls prevention. Collaboration, a previously implemented care program for older people, resources, reimbursement for interventions, and patients' motivation, awareness and health issues were considered to be important factors for the implementation of falls prevention. Physio- and exercise therapists described collaboration with different disciplines, receiving sufficient referrals, reimbursements, intensity and set-up of the interventions, and patients' motivation, expectations, goals, self-confidence, awareness, and health issues as important factors when providing falls prevention interventions.

CONCLUSION: This study identified care provider-, context-, patient-, and innovation (strategy)-related barriers and facilitators when implementing falls prevention and providing interventions in primary care. Development of a more successful implementation strategy should focus on intensifying collaboration, reimbursement for interventions, availability of resources, and patients' lack of motivation and health issues. Hence, falls prevention may become more structurally applied, reducing a major threat for the quality of life of independently living older people.


Language: en

Keywords

implementation; barriers and facilitators; falls prevention; frail older people; primary care

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print