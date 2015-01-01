Abstract

PURPOSE: Limited information is available concerning primary care providers' encountered barriers and facilitators when implementing falls prevention and providing interventions in a real-life setting. This study aimed to identify barriers and facilitators when i) implementing a falls risk assessment strategy at GP practices and among community nurses and ii) providing evidence-based falls prevention interventions in a real-life setting to independently living, frail older people.



METHODS: A researcher's journal was maintained during the implementation of a falls risk assessment strategy, which entailed notes from informal conversations with GPs, practice nurses and community nurses. After implementation, two online focus groups with GPs, practice and community nurses, physio- and exercise therapists were conducted. Data were thematically analyzed.



RESULTS: Data were collected from 32 GPs, 13 practice nurses, eight community nurses, nine physiotherapists, and two exercise therapists. The GPs and nurses acknowledged that falls prevention is part of their job, meaningful, and that they have sufficient knowledge and skills to offer falls prevention. Collaboration, a previously implemented care program for older people, resources, reimbursement for interventions, and patients' motivation, awareness and health issues were considered to be important factors for the implementation of falls prevention. Physio- and exercise therapists described collaboration with different disciplines, receiving sufficient referrals, reimbursements, intensity and set-up of the interventions, and patients' motivation, expectations, goals, self-confidence, awareness, and health issues as important factors when providing falls prevention interventions.



CONCLUSION: This study identified care provider-, context-, patient-, and innovation (strategy)-related barriers and facilitators when implementing falls prevention and providing interventions in primary care. Development of a more successful implementation strategy should focus on intensifying collaboration, reimbursement for interventions, availability of resources, and patients' lack of motivation and health issues. Hence, falls prevention may become more structurally applied, reducing a major threat for the quality of life of independently living older people.

