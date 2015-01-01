Abstract

Ventricular fibrillation is not known as a complication of metronidazole poisoning. Although some arrhythmias have been reported as a complication of metronidazole intake while taking antiarrhythmic medications, most such arrhythmias are possibly related to co-ingestion of drugs with metronidazole as it affects the metabolism of these drugs. In this case, ventricular fibrillation occurred in a young patient without preexisting medical conditions or any other known drug ingestion, which was never been reported before. We present a case of an 18-year-old male brought in by the ambulance service after attempting to end his life by overdosing on metronidazole. While being transported he developed ventricular fibrillation and received an electric shock, which reverted the episode. Laboratory investigations did not show any clear cause that might have precipitated his arrhythmia.

Language: en