Abstract

INTRODUCTION: The prevalence of depression is increasing day by day, which predisposes individuals toward significant functional impairment, and increases the risk of suicide and comorbid physical health problems. Body mass index (BMI) and depression are supposed to be associated with each other; however, the effects of depression on body image have not been identified from the perspective of socioeconomic status, which has been considered a major risk factor for the development of depression. Hence, the study was designed to evaluate the prevalence of depression among adults in government schools and to analyze its association with BMI among different socioeconomic statuses.



METHODOLOGY: It was a cross-sectional study conducted at two government schools in Shah Faisal colony from September to October 2019. The study participants were girls of age between 11 and 18 years belonging to different socioeconomic statuses, i.e. low, middle, and high. The calculated sample size was 550 which was calculated at 50% proportion of the total population. A self-developed proforma was administered for collecting demographic data, and students' weight and height were noted for calculating BMI. The Patient Health Questionnaire (PHQ) 9 modified depression scale was used to assess the depression among study participants. The chi-square test was applied to check the association between BMI and depression score. The study was approved by the IRB of CPSP Karachi and the reference code ME/HCSM/2019/TWC/G-054 was allotted. Results: There were 345 (62.7%) participants of age 13-15 years, and most of the participants belonged to middle socioeconomic status, 413 (75%). BMI calculation of study participants showed that 417 (75.8%) scored as underweight and 131 (23.8%) had a normal index. According to the PHQ9 scale, 381 (69.3%) participants were having mild depression and 60 (10.9%) had moderate depression. BMI and depression were not associated significantly with a p-value =0.135.



CONCLUSION: The BMI score of study participants seemed to be underweight or normal. The study could not rule out the association of BMI with depression. However, according to the PHQ9 scale score, many participants screened as sufferers of mild to moderate depression, which is alarming, as depression at the age of 11-18 years may predispose young girls to chronic disease and other psychological conditions.

Language: en