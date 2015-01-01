|
Grigiene D, Skruibis P, Dadašev S, Rimkeviciene J, Gailiené D. Front. Psychol. 2022; 13: e863688.
Abstract
BACKGROUND: Along with other suicide risk factors, masculinity has been analyzed as an important subject for suicidal behavior in men. This study examines masculinity as a gender self-confidence which is the intensity of an individual's belief that he meets his standards for masculinity. We use Hoffman and her colleague's concept, which provides two theoretical constructs as elements of gender self-confidence: gender self-definition and gender self-acceptance. Gender self-definition relates to how salient masculinity is in one's identity; gender self-acceptance relates to how positively one views his masculinity.
Keywords
suicide; suicide prevention; masculinity; gender self-confidence; men suicide