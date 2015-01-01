Abstract

In case of fires in high-rise buildings, appropriate safe behaviors for leaving the high floors are the key to reducing injuries and increasing the chance of survival. Traditional training methods are often used to provide knowledge about a fire escape but may become ineffective in terms of knowledge acquisition and internalization. Serious games are an innovative teaching method, aiming at training and educating people in game environments. In recent years, immersive virtual reality has become popular in many educational environments. Various educational training programs are combined with serious games and attract more and more attention because they can make users feel highly involved and promote learning cognition. Therefore, this study proposed the fire safety training of high-rise building fire escape based on virtual reality and invited 140 college students to make explorations through this virtual situation. In addition, deep learning was integrated into the recommended safety training system, so that students could be trained in areas where concepts were ill-defined. According to the results, through the high-rise building fire escape training based on virtual reality, students' fire safety skills were significantly improved and most students could use their behavioral skills in real situations, which has positive effects on promoting the development of fire escape knowledge. Finally, according to the analysis on the results of the DL-assisted learning system, some suggestions were made in this study on behavioral skills training for professional firefighters and researchers.

