Zhu J, Zhang C, Wang S, Yuan J, Li Q. Front. Psychol. 2022; 13: e907382.
(Copyright © 2022, Frontiers Research Foundation)
35686084
Construction is one of the most dangerous industries because of its open working environment and risky construction conditions. In the process of construction, risk events cause great losses for owners and workers. Most of the risk events are closely related to unsafe behaviors of workers. Therefore, it is of great significance for contractors to establish management measures, e.g., incentive and punishment mechanism, to induce workers to reduce unsafe behaviors. This paper aims to take the incentive and punishment mechanism into consideration and develop an evolutionary game model to improve the effectiveness of safety management. The evolutionary stability strategies which can help reduce unsafe behaviors are obtained and analyzed.
Language: en
construction workers; evolutionary game; incentive and penalty; mechanism design; unsafe behavior