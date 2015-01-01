|
Fredrick SS, Nickerson AB, Sun L, Rodgers JD, Thomeer ML, Lopata C, Todd F. J. Autism Dev. Disord. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
35678945
Abstract
Children with ASD are more likely to be involved in bullying compared to typically developing peers; however, studies rarely examine bullying perpetration and the contributing factors among this population. The primary aim of this study was to examine the extent to which parent-reported ASD symptoms, social skills, and comorbid externalizing and internalizing symptoms predicted bullying perpetration in a sample of 390 children with ASD without intellectual disability.
Children; Comorbidity; ASD; Bullying; Social skills