Abstract

OBJECTIVE: To investigate the link between empathy, perceived social support, and depressive and grieving symptoms in suicide survivors.



METHODS: Scores on the Beck Depression Inventory (BDI), Inventory of Complicated Grief (ICG), Prolonged Grief Disorder (PGD), Interpersonal Reactivity Index (IRI), and the Social Support section of the Interpersonal Questionnaire were collected from 265 survivors. Relations were tested via multivariate regression models.



RESULTS: Lower Perspective Taking (PT) was related with higher levels of BDI score, and higher Personal Distress (PD) was associated with higher BDI, ICG, and PGD scores. Higher levels of Social Support were related with higher BDI and ICG (but not PGD) scores.



CONCLUSION: Empathic PD and PT, and perceived social support are differently associated with depression and grief-related symptoms. Empathy-focused psychotherapies and empowerment of social support may reduce symptoms in suicide survivors.

