Abstract

Bed mattresses are rated as products to cause a fire hazard because of their very high heat release rate among indoor combustibles. In this study, fire growth rate and flame height were measured through a series of combustion experiments on a full scale in order to provide information regarding mattress fire characteristics. The experiments were conducted in an open space, and bed mattresses as the test samples were installed at different installation heights (0~515 mm). The experiment results revealed that the higher the bed mattress was installed, the higher the fire growth rate, the heat release rate, and the flame height. Additionally, the time of the mattress to reach 1 MW was evaluated as the category "medium" in the NFPA 72 standards. The flame heights showed a good coincidence compared to the existing flame height model equations, proving the applicability of the model to the mattress combustion.

