Bolat Kaya, Kaya H, Civan Kahve A, Enez Darçin A, Yalçin Çavuş RS, Dilbaz N. Noro Psikiyatr Ars 2022; 59(2): 91-97.

(Copyright © 2022, Turk Noro-Psikiyatri Derneginin Yayin Organidir)

10.29399/npa.27647

35685050

PMC9142014

INTRODUCTION: The relationship between BDNF gene Val/Met polymorphism and clinical symptoms, attention and executive functions in patients with schizophrenia was investigated in this study. Also, BDNF Val66Met gene polymorphism was compared between patients and healthy controls. Thus, genetic factors that may affect both the etiology and cognitive functions in schizophrenia were evaluated.

METHODS: BDNF Val66Met gene polymorphism was investigated in 102 patients with schizophrenia and 98 healthy controls. Cognitive functions were evaluated by the Wisconsin Card Sorting Test (WCST) and Stroop Test.

RESULTS: There was no difference in terms of the genotypic or allelic distribution of BDNF Val66Met polymorphism between patients and healthy controls. A significantly higher percentage of suicide attempts were found in the patients having Met allele (Val/Met and Met/Met). Met allele was associated with failure in focused attention and response inhibition in patients with schizophrenia.

CONCLUSION: The presence of the Met allele could be associated with the risk of suicide attempts in patients with schizophrenia. Impairment in executive function areas such as focused attention and response inhibition appears to be related to the Met allele.


Schizophrenia; BDNF; cognitive functions; Val66Met polymorphism

