Abstract

In this commentary, I highlight flaws in the article by Woo and colleagues (this issue) that undermine its credibility and utility as rigorous science that contributes to the field. I do so by discussing (a) the concept of epistemic oppression regarding the glaring exclusion of multiple germane bodies of research and (b) the importance of including construct validity within a psychometric article regarding the Graduate Record Examination (GRE). I conclude with a plea to the authors that the matter of anti-Black violence and murder, which they reference, is one to be taken respectfully, seriously, and somberly.



Woo, S. E., LeBreton, J., Keith, M., Tay, L. (2022). Bias, fairness, and validity in graduate admissions: A psychometric perspective. Perspectives on Psychological Science, 17(-), ---. https://doi.org/10.1177/17456916211055374

