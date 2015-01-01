|
Citation
|
Gómez JM. Perspect. Psychol. Sci. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, Association for Psychological Science, Publisher John Wiley and Sons)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
35687744
|
Abstract
|
In this commentary, I highlight flaws in the article by Woo and colleagues (this issue) that undermine its credibility and utility as rigorous science that contributes to the field. I do so by discussing (a) the concept of epistemic oppression regarding the glaring exclusion of multiple germane bodies of research and (b) the importance of including construct validity within a psychometric article regarding the Graduate Record Examination (GRE). I conclude with a plea to the authors that the matter of anti-Black violence and murder, which they reference, is one to be taken respectfully, seriously, and somberly.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
construct validity; epistemic oppression; GRE; holistic review; psychology graduate admissions