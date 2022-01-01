Abstract

OBJECTIVE: Despite a robust association between military sexual trauma (MST) and posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD), few studies have examined factors that are associated with increased symptom severity. To this end, the current study was designed to examine the unique and interactive effects of gender and race on PTSD symptoms using a sample of MST survivors.



METHOD: The sample included 126 veterans (71% Women, 29% Men; 70% Black/African American and 30% White/Caucasian) presenting for psychological services to a MST specialty clinic at a large Southeastern Veterans Affairs (VA) hospital. As part of their intake evaluation, veterans completed a diagnostic interview and battery of self-report questionnaires.



RESULTS: Results revealed a main effect of gender and race such that veteran men and Black/African American veterans were found to have increased PTSD symptom severity. However, there was not a significant gender by race interaction.



CONCLUSION: Findings are discussed with regard to previous research and treatment implications. (PsycInfo Database Record (c) 2022 APA, all rights reserved).

Language: en