Dreßing HR, Foerster K. Psychother. Psychosom. Med. Psychol. 2022; 72(6): 258-271.
Posttraumatische Belastungsstörung in ICD 10, ICD 11 und DSM 5: Welche Bedeutung haben unterschiedlichen Kriterien für Diagnostik und gutachtliche Praxis
PMID
35679854
The diagnostic criteria of PTSD differ in the ICD-10, ICD-11 and DSM-5 manuals. The main diagnostic criteria are presented. The psychopathological findings obtained in a structured interview are essential for the diagnosis. Three case studies are used to illustrate the expert assessment in criminal law, accident insurance and victim compensation law.
Language: de