Journal Article

Citation

Dreßing HR, Foerster K. Psychother. Psychosom. Med. Psychol. 2022; 72(6): 258-271.

Vernacular Title

Posttraumatische Belastungsstörung in ICD 10, ICD 11 und DSM 5: Welche Bedeutung haben unterschiedlichen Kriterien für Diagnostik und gutachtliche Praxis

Copyright

(Copyright © 2022, Georg Thieme Verlag)

DOI

10.1055/a-1770-3972

PMID

35679854

Abstract

The diagnostic criteria of PTSD differ in the ICD-10, ICD-11 and DSM-5 manuals. The main diagnostic criteria are presented. The psychopathological findings obtained in a structured interview are essential for the diagnosis. Three case studies are used to illustrate the expert assessment in criminal law, accident insurance and victim compensation law.

Die diagnostischen Kriterien der PTBS unterschieden sich in den Manualen der ICD-10, ICD-11 und DSM 5. Die wesentlichen diagnostischen Kriterien werden dargestellt. Wesentlich für die Diagnose ist der in einem strukturierten Interview erhobene psychopathologische Befund. An Hand von drei Kasuistiken wird die gutachtliche Bewertung im Strafrecht, in der Unfallversicherung und im Opferentschädigungsgesetzt veranschaulicht.


Language: de
