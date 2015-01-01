Abstract

The diagnostic criteria of PTSD differ in the ICD-10, ICD-11 and DSM-5 manuals. The main diagnostic criteria are presented. The psychopathological findings obtained in a structured interview are essential for the diagnosis. Three case studies are used to illustrate the expert assessment in criminal law, accident insurance and victim compensation law.



Die diagnostischen Kriterien der PTBS unterschieden sich in den Manualen der ICD-10, ICD-11 und DSM 5. Die wesentlichen diagnostischen Kriterien werden dargestellt. Wesentlich für die Diagnose ist der in einem strukturierten Interview erhobene psychopathologische Befund. An Hand von drei Kasuistiken wird die gutachtliche Bewertung im Strafrecht, in der Unfallversicherung und im Opferentschädigungsgesetzt veranschaulicht.

