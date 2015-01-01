Abstract

Ganoderma lucidum mushroom-mediated green synthesis of nanocrystalline titanium dioxide (TiO(2)) is explored via a low-temperature (≤70 °C) wet chemical method. The role of Ganoderma lucidum mushroom extract in the reaction is to release the ganoderic acid molecules that tend to bind to the Ti(4+) metal ions to form a titanium-ganoderic acid intermediate complex for obtaining TiO(2) nanocrystallites (NCs), which is quite novel, considering the recent advances in fabricated gas sensing materials. The X-ray powder diffraction, field emission scanning electron microscopy, Raman spectroscopy, and Brunauer-Emmett-Teller measurements etc., are used to characterize the crystal structure, surface morphology, and surface area of as-synthesized TiO(2) and Pd-TiO(2) sensors, respectively. The chlorine (Cl(2)) gas sensing properties are investigated from a lower range of 5 ppm to a higher range of 400 ppm. In addition to excellent response-recovery time, good selectivity, constant repeatability, as well as chemical stability, the gas sensor efficiency of the as-synthesized Pd-TiO(2) NC sensor is better (136% response at 150 °C operating temperature) than the TiO(2) NC sensor (57% at 250 °C operating temperature) measured at 100 ppm (Cl(2)) gas concentration, suggesting that the green synthesized Pd-TiO(2) sensor demonstrates efficient Cl(2) gas sensing properties at low operating temperatures over pristine ones.

