Abstract

The communication system of urban rail transit is gradually changing from train-to-ground (T2G) to train-to-train (T2T) communication. The subway can travel at speeds of up to 200 km/h in the tunnel environment, and communication between trains can be conducted via millimeter waves with minimum latency. A precise channel model is required to test the reliability of T2T communication over a non-line-of-sight (NLoS) Doppler channel in a tunnel scenario. In this paper, the description of the ray angle for a T2T communication terminal is established, and the mapping relationship of the multipath signals from the transmitter to the receiver is established. The channel parameters including the angle, amplitude, and mapping matrix from the transmitter to the receiver are obtained by the ray-tracing method. In addition, the channel model for the T2T communication system with multipath propagations is constructed. The Doppler spread simulation results in this paper are consistent with the RT simulation results. A channel physics modelling approach using an IQ vector phase shifter to achieve Doppler spread in the RF domain is proposed when paired with the Doppler spread model.

Language: en