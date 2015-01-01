Abstract

Soft exosuits stand out when it comes to the development of walking-assistance devices thanks to both their higher degree of wearability, lower weight, and price compared to the bulkier equivalent rigid exoskeletons. In cable-driven exosuits, the acting force is driven by cables from the actuation system to the anchor points; thus, the user's movement is not restricted by a rigid structure. In this paper, a 3D inverse dynamics model is proposed and integrated with a model for a cable-driven actuation to predict the required motor torque and traction force in cables for a walking-assistance exosuit during gait. Joint torques are to be shared between the user and the exosuit for different design configurations, focusing on both hip and ankle assistance. The model is expected to guide the design of the exosuit regarding aspects such as the location of the anchor points, the cable system design, and the actuation units. An inverse dynamics analysis is performed using gait kinematic data from a public dataset to predict the cable forces and position of the exosuit during gait. The obtained joint reactions and cable forces are compared with those in the literature, and prove the model to be accurate and ready to be implemented in an exosuit control scheme. The results obtained in this study are similar to those found in the literature regarding the walking study itself as well as the forces under which cables operate during gait and the cable position cycle.

