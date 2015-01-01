|
Ascherio M. Soc. Sci. Res. 2022; 106: e102743.
(Copyright © 2022, Elsevier Publishing)
35680362
Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has rolled out a series of programs that leverage local and state resources to detain and deport undocumented immigrants. There is little understanding, however, about the public safety consequences of mobilizing local police to enforce immigration law. I use ICE administrative records, Uniform Crime Reports, and American Community Survey population estimates to investigate whether and under what circumstances local immigration enforcement is associated with property crime and violent crime.
Crime; Immigration policy; Social harmony; Social organization