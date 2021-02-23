Abstract

OBJECTIVE: To investigate the occupational hazard factors and exposure levels of workers during the construction of power transmission and transformation projects.



METHODS: Analysis and identification of occupational hazard factors were carried out for typical construction process of 6 power transmission projects and 3 substation projects in September 2018. The on-site occupational health investigation was carried out to detect and analyze the exposure levels of workers to occupational hazard factors.



RESULTS: The time weighted average concentration (C(TWA)) of crushing workers exposed to silica dust and welders exposed to welding fume in substation projects were 2.72 and 14.03 mg/m(3), respectively. The 8 h equivalent sound level results of exposure noise of carpenters in power transmission projects and crushing workers, reinforcement workers, carpenters, scaffolders, road builders in substation projects were 87.9, 92.5, 87.1, 92.5, 93.0 and 90.2 dB (A) , respectively. The 4-hour time equal energy frequency weighted vibration acceleration of hand-transmitted vibration of bricklayer in power transmission projects, bricklayer, general worker 3, road builder 1 and road builder 2 of substation projects were 5.36, 5.21, 5.28, 10.71 and 5.22 m/s(2), respectively. The effective irradiance of electric welding arc light of welders' limbs in power transmission projects and substation projects were 401.19, 319.68 μW/cm(2), respectively. All of the above exceeded the requirements of occupational exposure limits. The occupational radiation levels and exposure limits of hazardous chemical factors met the requirements of each post.



CONCLUSION: During the construction of power transmission and transformation projects, the exposure levels of occupational hazard factors in multiple posts exceed the standard. The main responsibility of employers for occupational disease prevention and control should be implemented, and targeted comprehensive measures should be taken to reduce the exposure levels of occupational hazard factors of workers.



===







目的： 了解输变电工程施工过程的职业病危害因素及劳动者接触水平。 方法： 于2018年9月，对6家输电工程和3家变电工程施工过程中典型工艺进行工程分析和职业病危害因素识别；开展现场职业卫生调查，对劳动者职业病危害因素接触水平进行检测与分析。 结果： 变电工程破碎工接触矽尘、电焊工接触电焊烟尘的时间加权平均浓度（C(TWA)）分别为2.72、14.03 mg/m(3)，输电工程木工及变电工程破碎工、钢筋工、木工、架子工和筑路工接触噪声8 h等效声级结果分别为87.9、92.5、87.1、92.5、93.0、90.2 dB（A），输电工程瓦工及变电工程的瓦工、普工3、筑路工1、筑路工2接触手传振动的4 h时间等能量频率计权振动加速度分别为5.36、5.21、5.28、10.71、5.22 m/s(2)，输电工程和变电工程电焊工肢体电焊弧光有效辐照度分别为401.19、319.68 μW/cm(2)，均超过职业接触限值要求。各岗位化学性有害因素、高温及热辐射接触水平均符合职业接触限值要求。 结论： 输变电工程施工过程多个岗位存在职业病危害因素接触水平超标情况，应落实用人单位职业病防治主体责任，有针对性采取综合措施降低劳动者职业病危害因素接触水平。.



Keywords: Construction; Investigation and analysis; Occupational diseases; Occupational hazards; Power transmission and transformation.

Language: zh