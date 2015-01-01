Abstract

Intoxications with sodium azide are rare and in almost all cases lethal in doses above 700 mg or 10mg/kg. We report a case of a patient who ingested 2 grams of sodium azide as a suicide attempt. Sodium azide irreversible blocks cytochrome C oxidase by inhibiting oxidative phosphorylation leading to cell death. There is currently no antidote available. Our patient was treated with a range of therapies, on site, in the emergency department and in the intensive care unit, such as sodium thiosulphate, methylene blue, intralipid, extensive gastric lavage, whole bowel irrigation combined with pro-kinetics, hydroxocobalamin and exchange transfusion. During the clinical course the patient developed cardiac failure, for which veno-arterial ECMO and an intra-aortic balloon pump was placed. However, cardiac function did not recover, leading to discontinuation of treatment after 7 days. As literature on sodium azide intoxication is scarce, we conducted a review to present potential treatment options.

