Retraction: Zhang, Q, Cao, Y, Gao, J, et al. Effects of cartoon violence on aggressive thoughts and aggressive behaviors. Aggressive Behavior. 2019;45:489-497. https://doi.org/10.1002/ab.21836. The above article, published online on April 8, 2019 in Wiley Online Library (onlinelibrary.wiley.com), has been retracted by agreement between the journal's Editor in Chief, Craig A. Anderson, and Wiley Periodicals, LLC. The retraction has been agreed following new concerns raised about the article's study design. Concerns about the article's study design had been raised previously which were addressed through the publication of a correction in early 2021(1). The editorial team investigated the new concerns raised and determined that the issues with the study design affect the reliability of the data and the article's conclusions and so the journal is issuing this retraction.



[The article in the SafetyLit database has been marked "Retracted".]

