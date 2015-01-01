Abstract

Although many studies have reported no rise in suicides in the general population following the COVID-19 pandemic, little is known regarding mental health and substance misuse service patients, groups who have reportedly faced substantial reductions in their access to care during phases of lockdown. However, in this observational study using national registry data, during the first 10 months of the pandemic we found no evidence of an increased risk among people in recent (within 12 months) contact with secondary care. Both long-term and differential effects on subgroups remain to be studied.

Language: en