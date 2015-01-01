Abstract

American bull riding, once called "the most dangerous eight seconds in sports," is a popular source of entertainment for many [1]. Mechanical bulls (Fig. 1) were originally designed to train cowboys for bull riding and have since gained popularity as sources of entertainment at nightclubs, amusement parks, and parties [2]. The machine replicates the sensation of riding a bull and is designed to dismount the rider, although most are thrown off to land on inflatable or padded flooring (Fig. 2 and Cover). Mechanical bull riding is typically reserved for adults; however, there are modified versions of the machine for children. The safety of these machines has been brought into question due to a number of severe injuries, including traumatic brain injuries (TBIs).



We conducted a retrospective review at Children's Hospital of Orange County (CHOC) in California, of pediatric patients treated for injuries associated with mechanical bull riding. We found nine patients who fit these criteria...

