Xu JC, Vargas AJ, Waunch A, Gibbs DL, Cappon JP, Loudon WG, Magge SN. Childs Nerv. Syst. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2022, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)
35680683
American bull riding, once called "the most dangerous eight seconds in sports," is a popular source of entertainment for many [1]. Mechanical bulls (Fig. 1) were originally designed to train cowboys for bull riding and have since gained popularity as sources of entertainment at nightclubs, amusement parks, and parties [2]. The machine replicates the sensation of riding a bull and is designed to dismount the rider, although most are thrown off to land on inflatable or padded flooring (Fig. 2 and Cover). Mechanical bull riding is typically reserved for adults; however, there are modified versions of the machine for children. The safety of these machines has been brought into question due to a number of severe injuries, including traumatic brain injuries (TBIs).
