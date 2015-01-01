Abstract

STUDY OBJECTIVES: While sleep terrors are associated with emotional-behavioral problems in school-aged children and adults, little is known about these associations in early childhood, when sleep terror prevalence is at its highest. Moreover, studies using a longitudinal design and controlling for confounding variables are scarce. This study's objective was to determine whether the frequency of sleep terrors in toddlers predicts emotional-behavioral problems during the preschool years.



METHODS: Participants (N = 324) were enrolled in the prospective Maternal Adversity Vulnerability and Neurodevelopment cohort study. The frequency of sleep terrors in children was assessed at 12, 18, 24, and 36 months using maternal reports. Children's emotional-behavioral problems were measured at 48 and 60 months using the Child Behavior Checklist. Relevant confounders linked to the child, mother, and environment, were also taken into consideration.



RESULTS: The frequency of sleep terrors was relatively stable across early childhood (16.7%-20.5%). Generalized Estimating Equation revealed that the frequency of sleep terrors in early childhood was associated with increased emotional-behavioral problems at four and five years of age, more specifically with internalizing problems (p <.001), after controlling for child's sex, timepoint, family socioeconomic status, maternal depressive symptoms, and nighttime sleep duration. The frequency of sleep terrors was further associated with the emotionally reactive, anxious/depressed, and somatic complaints scales (p<0.01).



CONCLUSIONS: This longitudinal study provides further support for a high prevalence of sleep terrors in early childhood. Our findings show meaningful associations between higher frequency of sleep terrors and emotional-behavioral problems, in as early as toddlerhood, especially internalizing problems.

