Lee Y, Chiou YJ, Chang YY, Hung CF, Chen YF, Lin TK, Wang LJ. J. Nerv. Ment. Dis. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2022, Lippincott Williams and Wilkins)

10.1097/NMD.0000000000001537

35687726

Parkinson's disease (PD) is a progressive, neurodegenerative disorder and is commonly comorbid with depression. The aim of this cross-sectional study was to assess morbidity and associated factors of depression in patients with PD. In total, 181 patients with PD were enrolled and assessed using the Mini-International Neuropsychiatric Interview. Of the sample, 51% had at least one psychiatric diagnosis. The most prevalent psychiatric disorder was depressive disorder (27.6%), followed by rapid eye movement sleep behavior disorder (9.9%), insomnia disorder (8.8%), and adjustment disorder (2.8%). Severity of anxiety, suicide risk, and anxiolytics/hypnotics use were factors associated with depressive disorder in PD patients. Furthermore, severity of anxiety was significantly linked with suicide risk. We suggest that use of a standardized structured interview for early detection of depression in PD patients is crucial. Anxiety, anxiolytics/hypnotics use, depression, and suicide risks are interrelated and warrant clinical concerns regarding PD patients.


