Abstract

AIM: To examine whether nurses' pathological narcissism and interpersonal cognitive distortions predict workplace bullying when controlling for organizational culture, work-related factors, and demographic variables.



BACKGROUND: To eradicate workplace bullying, a multi-faceted holistic approach to identifying potential predictors is needed. Nurses' narcissistic behaviors negatively affect collegial relationships and the organization. Furthermore, interpersonal cognitive distortions have been demonstrated to directly affect bullying and victimization.



METHODS: Responses from 236 nurses to an online survey were analyzed. The Pathological Narcissism Inventory, Interpersonal Cognitive Distortions Scale, Positive Nursing Organizational Culture Measurement Tool, and The Negative Acts Questionnaire-Revised were used to measure the key variables.



RESULTS: A multiple regression analysis revealed that pathological narcissism (β=.33, p<.001) had the greatest effect on nurses' workplace bullying, followed by positive organizational culture (β=-.31, p<.001), interpersonal cognitive distortions (β=.17, p=.028), marital status (β=-.15, p=.020), and position (β=-.12, p=.047).



CONCLUSIONS: Though prejudice or stigma surrounding narcissistic personalities should be avoided, nurses should be aware of and manage such characteristics so that they do not become a factor in workplace bullying.



IMPLICATIONS FOR NURSING MANAGEMENT: There is a need to protect nurses from workplace bullying and create a positive organizational culture by recognizing narcissistic traits and preparing intervention strategies that support improvement.

