Abstract

Police violence continues to be a critical public health issue. From 1980 to 2018, approximately 30,000 deaths were attributed to police violence in the United States. 1

The highly publicized recent police killings of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Michael Brown, Philando Castille, and many others have raised questions regarding police conduct, namely, failure to render aid and the appropriate use of force. Although the United States makes up 4% of the world population, it accounts for almost 13% of fatal police-related deaths. 1

In 2012, an estimated 52,000 people were treated in emergency departments for injuries due to police intervention...

