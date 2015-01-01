|
Klimas J, Mok WY, Lake S, Eugenia Socías M, Debeck K, Hayashi K, Wood E, Milloy MJ. J. Subst. Use 2022; 27(3): 277-282.
(Copyright © 2022, Informa Healthcare)
35685454
BACKGROUND: While preliminary evidence has begun to document intentional use of one substance to reduce the use of another, the phenomenon of drug substitution among people who use illicit opioids remains understudied. Therefore, we sought to estimate the prevalence and correlates of intentional substance use to reduce illicit opioid use among persons who use drugs (PWUD).
Language: en
opioids; cannabis; longitudinal observation; substance related disorders