Abstract

BACKGROUND AND OBJECTIVES: Recent shark attacks in New Caledonia have prompted local authorities to elaborate a risk-management plan. The objective of the present paper is to produce detailed data on shark attacks that occurred in New Caledonian waters for the last few decades, as well as on the injuries of the victims, in order to inform rescue and medical services as well as authorities in charge of educating the public and providing security.



METHODS: Incidents involving sharks and humans in New Caledonia for the last six decades were included into a database. Sharks were tentatively identified to species according to the shape, size and other external characteristics of injuries to the victims, together with witness accounts. The severity of shark bites was evaluated against the scale proposed by A.K. Lentz and co-authors (Am Surg. 2010;76:101-6).



RESULTS: Sixty-seven shark-attack cases were recorded in New Caledonia from 1958 to 2020, of which 13 were lethal. The majority of the attacks concerned spearfishers and freedivers collecting invertebrates (58.5% of total). In the last decades, shark attacks may have increased towards bathers, swimmers and snorkelers (18.5%), and people taking part in water sports including surf, kitesurf, windsurf and SUP foil (14%). One scuba diver was also attacked (1.5%). Twenty attacks including 8 lethal ones were ascribed to the tiger shark Galeocerdo cuvier; 14 attacks including 2 lethal ones to the bull shark Carcharhinus leucas; 2 attacks including 1 lethal to the great white shark Carcharodon carcharías. The lethality of attacks was almost one in five, above the global average.



CONCLUSIONS: Feeding incentive appeared to be a frequent factor triggering attacks. The education of the public should be promoted as a preventive measure aiming to reduce the risk of such accidents.



===



Contexte et objectifs. Nous présentons une série de cas d'attaques de requins survenues en Nouvelle-Calédonie, afin de proposer aux usagers du milieu marin concernés et aux autorités en charge de la sécurité du public un état des lieux de cette problématique.



Méthodes. Un recueil de cas réalisé par les auteurs a fait l'objet d'une base de données, dont les résultats sont analysés et présentés ici sous forme synthétique.



Résultats. Nous avons répertorié 67 cas d'attaques de requins en Nouvelle-Calédonie de 1958 à 2020, dont 13 fatales. Le nombre des attaques a augmenté au fil des années. Les attaques ont concerné majoritairement des chasseurs sous-marins et des apnéistes récoltant des invertébrés (58,5 % du total des attaques). La proportion d'attaques de baigneurs, nageurs et adeptes du snorkeling (18,5 % du total des attaques) et celle des pratiquants des sports de glisse (14 %) pourraient avoir augmenté ces dernières décennies. Une attaque de plongeur en scaphandre autonome a été répertoriée. La létalité des attaques est de près d'une sur cinq, supérieure à la moyenne mondiale. Les principales espèces en cause sont le requin tigre Galeocerdo cuvier (20 attaques, dont 8 mortelles) et le requin bouledogue Carcharhinus leucas (14 attaques, dont 2 mortelles). Deux attaques ont été attribuées au grand requin blanc Carcharodon carcharias, dont une mortelle.



Conclusions. La stimulation alimentaire apparaît comme le principal facteur favorisant les attaques. L'information du public mériterait d'être optimisée dans une perspective de prévention des accidents.

Language: fr